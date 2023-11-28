American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $14.61 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 72.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 27.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.