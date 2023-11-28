American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,633,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $6,910,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 980,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,123,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

American Tower stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.40. 715,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,232. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

