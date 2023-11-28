American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMWL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Well by 16.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Well by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 353,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 190,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,736. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $358.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). American Well had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 257.20%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $162,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $162,283.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $37,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,276,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,341 shares of company stock worth $325,230 in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

