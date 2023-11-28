Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0216 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:ARREF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 39,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $30.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

