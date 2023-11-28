Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.98. 2,176,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,732. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average of $104.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.