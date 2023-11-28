Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $477.29. 974,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $410.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.59. The company has a market cap of $208.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

