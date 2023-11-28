Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.89 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.81. 6,209,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,864,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

