Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $151.57. 1,847,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,539,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.92. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

