Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after buying an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after buying an additional 595,210 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,179,000 after buying an additional 172,761 shares during the period.

BIV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.98. 384,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,365. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

