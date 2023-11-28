Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 5,573 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $486,807,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

ABBV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.27. 1,561,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average is $143.59. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $245.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

