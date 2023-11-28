Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,881. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $156.13. The stock has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average is $140.35.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

