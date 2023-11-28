Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,784 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

HD traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.97. 862,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

