Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 5,057 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,595,311. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.