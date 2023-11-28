Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $946.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $883.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $855.21. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $514.83 and a fifty-two week high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

