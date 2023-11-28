Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Down 0.4 %

ACM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.23. 150,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,349. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.