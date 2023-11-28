AMMO, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:POWWP)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
AMMO Stock Performance
Shares of POWWP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 2,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192. AMMO has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57.
