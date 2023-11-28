AMMO, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:POWWP)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

AMMO Stock Performance

Shares of POWWP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 2,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192. AMMO has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

