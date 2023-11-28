Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $7,942,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.95. 1,025,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,608. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.81.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

