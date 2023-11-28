Analysts Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target at $87.85

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.85.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1,185.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Freshpet by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

