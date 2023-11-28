Analysts Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Target Price at $17.29

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

