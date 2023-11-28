Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Target Price at $144.29

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.29.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average is $128.61. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.50%.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
