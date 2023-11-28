Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Target Price at $144.29

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.29.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,419,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $170,036,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179,155 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,339 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average is $128.61. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

