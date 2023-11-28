Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 2.3% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in AON were worth $30,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AON by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,562,000 after buying an additional 68,670 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,281,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $324.25. The stock had a trading volume of 233,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.04. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

