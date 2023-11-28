Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 115.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. 597,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,551. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.