Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.88. 2,276,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,523. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average of $140.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $157.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

