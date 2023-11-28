Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Insider Sells $5,148,000.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.