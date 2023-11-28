Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ARCT stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,900 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 121,526 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 155,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 72,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

