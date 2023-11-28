Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

ARGO stock remained flat at $29.99 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,840,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Argo Group International

About Argo Group International

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.