Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0366 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS ARESF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

