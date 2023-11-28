Artis REIT (TSE:AX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Artis REIT Stock Performance

Artis REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.41 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

