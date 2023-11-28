Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $4.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intrusion from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.51. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

In other news, CEO Anthony Scott acquired 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $193,333.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,024.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 206,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $68,028.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,397,968 shares in the company, valued at $791,329.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Scott purchased 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $193,333.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,024.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 983,298 shares of company stock valued at $415,539. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intrusion by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 186,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

