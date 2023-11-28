AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £127 ($160.41) to £129 ($162.94) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($157.89) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £130 ($164.20) to £125 ($157.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £118.95 ($150.25).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Insider Activity at AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 63 ($0.80) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9,913 ($125.21). The company had a trading volume of 1,122,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £105.64 and a 200 day moving average of £109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,270.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.19. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,851 ($124.43) and a one year high of £123.92 ($156.52).

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £101.70 ($128.46) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,457.75). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.