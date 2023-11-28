ATOR Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.11 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. ATOR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.11 million and $4.97 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,178,411.501 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.02276281 USD and is down -14.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $7,102,573.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

