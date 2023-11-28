ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Trading 25.7% Higher Over Last Week

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002865 BTC on major exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.95 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol’s launch date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,369,955.195 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.19237813 USD and is up 16.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $5,760,867.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

