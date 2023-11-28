Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Decreased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.48. The stock had a trading volume of 330,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

