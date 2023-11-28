AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,797.63.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZO traded down $19.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,593.50. 53,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,038. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,571.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,519.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

