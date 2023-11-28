AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Reduced by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in AutoZone by 104.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in AutoZone by 35.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,615.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,920. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,571.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,519.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,797.63.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

