Avalanche Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $20.60 or 0.00054466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and approximately $368.42 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001417 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004473 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,142,363 coins and its circulating supply is 365,109,453 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

