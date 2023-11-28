Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $7.72. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 6,682,993 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $511.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.10.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,864,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,369,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 13.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,387,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,043,000 after buying an additional 781,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after buying an additional 1,812,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,758,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,864,000 after acquiring an additional 125,321 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

