Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $889.46 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.73 or 0.00017894 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $889.46 million and $200.22 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006549 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,569.00 or 0.99931276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,219,815 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.50186136 USD and is down -8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 378 active market(s) with $243,921,611.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

