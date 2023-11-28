Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of AYA traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 318,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,671. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.19.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

