B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 91 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.38. 106,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,416. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.00. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

