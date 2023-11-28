B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.47. The company had a trading volume of 91,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,993. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.11. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.