B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 3,916 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.15% of UFP Technologies worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 480,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 2,505.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,315,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $480,241.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, VP Jason Holt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.57, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $480,241.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,194 shares of company stock worth $1,960,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UFPT stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $168.45. 1,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,163. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $205.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

