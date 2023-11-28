B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 631 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.90. 111,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

