B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 219.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. 38,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

