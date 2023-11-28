B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 364,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,515,000 after acquiring an additional 104,694 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.62. The company had a trading volume of 70,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.98. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

