B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.86 Million Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 75.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $118.23. 5,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average is $118.29. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

