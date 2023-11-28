B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.97 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $404,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,135,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.3 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,076.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,446. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,053.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,198.47. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

