B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,903 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.19% of TriMas worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriMas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,142,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,377,000 after acquiring an additional 83,223 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 28.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,325,000 after acquiring an additional 553,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TriMas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,421,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriMas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,029.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at $595,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

