B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 174.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,585 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.13% of Q2 worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 12.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 490,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 213,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 43.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Q2 by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 44,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $726,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,876.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,786 shares of company stock worth $1,517,133. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

