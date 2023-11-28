B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,384 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.08% of Privia Health Group worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 795,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after buying an additional 83,029 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 157,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,547. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $480,328.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,287,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,306 shares of company stock worth $1,321,248 over the last three months. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.